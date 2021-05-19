Crews pouring bridge deck on I-40 and Georgia Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are pouring the bridge deck at I-40 and Georgia Street, starting tomorrow, May 20.

Those heading both northbound and southbound can expect intermittent lane closures.

The I-40 northbound entrance ramp is also closed.

The bridge deck pour is part of TXDOT’s $15.8 million project to upgrade bridges along I-40.

TXDOT predicts the majority of the bridge rehabilitation project at Georgia Street to be complete in about six weeks.

