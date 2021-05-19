Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

City of Amarillo holds final bi-weekly COVID-19 conference, reflects on pandemic

NC10 COVID UPDATE
NC10 COVID UPDATE(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced they will no longer be holding their bi-weekly conferences on COVID-19 and will stop providing a daily case report card as of Friday.

The news was announced during their scheduled COVID-19 news conference today.

“It does feel like we’re putting down a mark in the timeline of our city’s history today,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “This last year we have spent a lot of time and energy focused on surviving and it’s time to transition that....into more of a thriving mindset. We’re all ready for it.”

Since March 23 of 2020, the city has released 309 report cards.

The city also held 68 public news conferences via Zoom.

“We will still call a press conference if the situation warrants,” said Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller.

One thing that will remain the same will be the City of Amarillo’s vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center, although the entrance to receive a vaccination will change in June.

After May 31, those interested in receiving a vaccine will enter through Entrance 4.

“We’ve been using the North Exhibit Hall as a vaccination site,” said Miller. “The volume is low enough now that we don’t have to wind lines throughout the facility (so) we will be using the Regency Hall. That is where we are doing our data entry and also where we will be doing our vaccinations going forward.”

Area health experts expressed a positive outlook on the city’s future in regards to the Coronavirus, noting that the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine continues to look promising.

“I am ecstatic that as a community where we have reached this point where we can put the vast majority of COVID-19 in the rear view mirror,” said Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Weis encouraged the community to get vaccinated as more people begin to remove their masks.

“We have seen truly a revolution in science. I think they are the cleanest and safest vaccines we’ve ever created,” he said. “This is beautiful technology.”

The city continues to provide the Moderna vaccine for free to all adults ages 18 or older.

As of today, the clinic has administered 262 doses of the Pfeizer COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 to 17 years old since the vaccine was approved for those under 18 years of age.

There are 521 active cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo according to the last city report card.

The five-day new case average is at 27 new cases per day.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Police lights
Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff
File graphic of ambulance.
1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County
Suspect vehicle
Amarillo police searching for suspect after vehicle struck person and fled

Latest News

Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a...
Several hundred pounds of refrigerant, copper tubing stolen from Amarillo storage facility
Police Lights
Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat
Business Connection Tradeshow to take place at Tri-State Fairgrounds