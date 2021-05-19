Canyon launches new WaterSmart program

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon’s Business Office has launched an online payment and water management portal called WaterSmart.

This program is available to all City of Canyon utility users at no cost.

The WaterSmart project will be launched in phases as new water meters are installed by neighborhood.

This management tool focuses on individual households and how customers use their water.

“It gives the customer more accurate info at their fingertips. They won’t have to have someone to look at a meter to see current information,” said Sarah Jusiak with Canyon’s Public Works Department. “It will drastically change the way people look at their water usage in real time.”

Key WaterSmart features include:

Viewing and paying bills

Tracking daily water usage

Seeing how usage ranks compared to similar households

View Tips on how to save water and money

Sign up for leak alerts, and more!

“WaterSmart will help customers view their consumption history, which is going to be very beneficial to the customer,” stated Lee Porter, Utility Billing Manager for the City of Canyon. “Customers will be able to conserve more, change their daily habits to save water, and project future bills.”

