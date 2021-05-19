Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Canyon launches new WaterSmart program

The City of Canyon’s Business Office has launched an online payment and water management portal...
The City of Canyon’s Business Office has launched an online payment and water management portal called WaterSmart.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon’s Business Office has launched an online payment and water management portal called WaterSmart.

This program is available to all City of Canyon utility users at no cost.

The WaterSmart project will be launched in phases as new water meters are installed by neighborhood.

This management tool focuses on individual households and how customers use their water.

“It gives the customer more accurate info at their fingertips. They won’t have to have someone to look at a meter to see current information,” said Sarah Jusiak with Canyon’s Public Works Department. “It will drastically change the way people look at their water usage in real time.”

Key WaterSmart features include:

  • Viewing and paying bills
  • Tracking daily water usage
  • Seeing how usage ranks compared to similar households
  • View Tips on how to save water and money
  • Sign up for leak alerts, and more!

“WaterSmart will help customers view their consumption history, which is going to be very beneficial to the customer,” stated Lee Porter, Utility Billing Manager for the City of Canyon. “Customers will be able to conserve more, change their daily habits to save water, and project future bills.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home
Police lights
Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
File graphic of ambulance.
1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County

Latest News

Level Yellow
Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 19 shows 15 new cases, 27 recoveries, no deaths
The American Quarter Horse Association is exploring the idea of relocating from Amarillo to...
Agreement plan to keep AQHA in Amarillo is possibly coming soon
Betenbough Companies victim of ransomware attack
Caution-Road-Work (Source: Raycom Media)
Crews pouring bridge deck on I-40 and Georgia Street