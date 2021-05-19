Viewers Choice Awards
Business Connection Tradeshow to take place at Tri-State Fairgrounds

(Amarillo Chamber of Commerce)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is hosting 150 area businesses and organizations at their annual Business Connection Tradeshow tomorrow.

The event will be 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

At the tradeshow, area businesses have the chance to promote their products and services to visitors and network with other professionals.

Attending is free with a VIP ticket between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the general public can attend from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a $5 admission.

