Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 19 shows 15 new cases, 27 recoveries, no deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 509 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report shows 15 new cases, 27 recoveries and no deaths.

There have been 17,495 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,864 in Randall County.

33,093 people have recovered and 757 have died.

There are no pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 3.03%.

Amarillo Update 5/19 (Amarillo Public Health)

There are 51,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 112

Briscoe County: 76

Carson County: 246

Castro County: 667

Childress County: 1,302

Collingsworth County: 221

Cottle County: 143

Dallam County: 1,019

Deaf Smith County: 2,760

Donley County: 185

Gray County: 1,754

Hall County: 336

Hansford County: 377

Hartley County: 726

Hemphill County: 517

Hutchinson County: 1,181

Lipscomb County: 281

Moore County: 1,998

Motley County: 39

Ochiltree County: 951

Oldham County: 122

Parmer County: 878

Potter County: 17,495

Randall County: 16,864

Roberts County: 56

Sherman County: 182

Swisher County: 418

Wheeler County: 442

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

There are 53,035 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 151

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 412

Castro County: 886

Childress County: 1,327

Collingsworth County: 258

Cottle County: 189

Dallam County: 1,007

Deaf Smith County: 2,688

Donley County: 338

Gray County: 1,980

Hall County: 413

Hartley County: 714

Hansford County: 819

Hemphill County: 546

Hutchinson County: 1,549

Lipscomb County: 291

Motley County: 79

Moore County: 2,233

Ochiltree County: 1,026

Oldham County: 245

Parmer County: 1,169

Potter County: 16,808

Randall County: 16,285

Roberts County: 57

Sherman County: 193

Swisher County: 755

Wheeler County: 484

There have also been 1,405 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 5

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 32

Childress County: 17

Collingsworth County: 9

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 65

Donley County: 15

Gray County: 54

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 23

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 100

Hutchinson County: 71

Lipscomb County: 12

Ochiltree County: 26

Oldham County: 4

Moore County: 71

Motley County: 8

Parmer County: 35

Potter County: 454

Randall County: 303

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 12

Swisher County: 17

Wheeler County: 10

There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 453

Cimarron County: 203

Texas County: 3,473

There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 25

There have been 4,007 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 431

Cimarron: 197

Texas County: 3,379

There are 7,975 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5,230

Quay County: 513 4

Roosevelt County: 1,981

Union County: 251

There have been 149 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 76

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 56

Union County: 9

