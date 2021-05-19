Agreement plan to keep AQHA in Amarillo is possibly coming soon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An agreement to keep an Amarillo landmark could be coming soon.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board voted Tuesday to pay The American Quarter Horse Association to keep its international headquarters and museum on I-40.

The plan, that still needs City Council approval, calls for paying $3 million over 10 years.

According to the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, AQHA employs almost 200 people.

In 2019, The American Quarter Horse Foundation finalized a deal with the City of Fort Worth to possibly move the headquarters and museum there.

