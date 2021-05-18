Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?

By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For those fully vaccinated, the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines mean mask freedom.

But some people are concerned about the impact the new guidance will have on the youngest Americans.

“Personally, myself, I feel comfortable, but I understand that some people might not feel comfortable,” said New Yorker David Harris.

The CDC’s new mask guidance has resulted in a general relaxation of mask mandates by businesses and governments across the country.

“I am concerned about the impact of this on our children and those who just cannot be vaccinated yet,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner.

Also, there’s no way to tell whether an unmasked person is fully vaccinated.

“The science is the science, but we have to factor in human behavior,” according to Dr. Chris T. Pernell, a public health physician.

Kids under 12, who aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine yet, are a major concern for health experts.

“Am I going to be bringing my kids now into a Starbucks? Probably not because I don’t want them, who are unvaccinated, to be surrounded by a bunch of unvaccinated, unmasked people who are breathing on them,” Wen said.

With more adults getting vaccinated, the CDC says children and teens are starting to make up a greater proportion of new COVID-19 cases.

About 40% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Some are urging parents to keep their children masked in public.

“It’s just the best guidance and advice to people, not knowing who in the room is protected and who is not,” Pernell said.

The CDC advises schools to continue masking for the rest of this school year.

The agency plans to update its guidance for summer camp soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Police lights
Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff
File graphic of ambulance.
1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County
Suspect vehicle
Amarillo police searching for suspect after vehicle struck person and fled

Latest News

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House looks to OK Jan. 6 riot commission, Senate GOP dubious
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
WT to lift mask mandate per governor’s executive order
LIVE: Biden delivers commencement address at US Coast Guard Academy