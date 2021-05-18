Wanted Electra man arrested in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An Electra man wanted for allegedly stealing $60,000 worth of saddles and tack was arrested Monday following a high-speed chase.
Kevin Bradley Cook was booked into the Comanche County Jail after a six-day search.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster said the investigation began in 2017 when the saddles and tack were stolen from a trailer in Wilbarger County.
Foster and Special Ranger Bo Fox were able to locate some of the stolen property in East Texas and they tracked it back to a pawn shop in Mesquite. Cook, who officers described as a career criminal, was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Cook had until 10 a.m. on May 12 to turn himself in. The association offered a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to his arrest after he failed to show up.
Before running, Cook allegedly used his mother’s debit card to empty her bank account.
Foster said multiple tips came in and he was able to identify and locate the suspect’s vehicle over the weekend. He and fellow Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Derek Helmke and John Bradshaw set up surveillance and later confronted Cook, who then took off.
Law enforcement was able to capture him after Cook led them on a high-speed chase.
Cook was believed to have either been in the Lawton, OK or Dalhart, TX areas prior to his arrest.
