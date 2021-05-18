‘These classes keep them providing for their families’: ESL returns to Amarillo Public Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - English as a second language courses are returning to the Amarillo Public Library for the summer term.
The Amarillo Public Library believes English as a second language courses allow refugees and immigrants to feel more comfortable around their peers, talk to their doctors and work better jobs to provide for their families.
“Being able to speak English isn’t just a comfort thing, it can be a safety thing,” explained Stacy Clopton, public relations coordinator for the Amarillo Public Library. “It is important that people can read signs on the highway and people can understand how to talk to their doctors and health care professionals. Learning English can make life better for everyone and it strengthens our community in so many ways, so we are very excited our ESL classes are starting again.”
The public library believes ESL classes are best taught in person.
“When you’re learning a new language, being in the same place is really helpful. We really think it’s a better learning environment when we can do that in person,” continued Clopton.
However, restrictions such as mask mandates and limited capacity are being put in place.
“We are requiring masks for students and our teachers will wear face shields, but no masks so students can see their faces as they’re sounding out words,” said Clopton.
“Because of COVID, class size is limited this time so we can have 20 people in my classroom,” said Pat Mullin, founder and current teacher of the ESL program. “Immigrants and refugees have a hard time finding a job right now. It’s really hard for them if you can’t understand them or they flat don’t speak English...these classes keep them providing for their families.”
Courses are offered Wednesdays and Fridays at the Amarillo Public Library’s North Branch, and Mondays and Thursdays at the downtown location.
“Prior to the pandemic, we offered ESL classes three times a year and it is our goal to return to that,” Clopton explained. “The good part about offering ESL classes through the public library is we have multiple locations and people are comfortable coming to the library. They know they are welcome here and we are here to help them.”
ESL teachers add learning English is a key step for students becoming United States citizens.
“Speaking and understanding English is one of the requirements of citizenship,” said Mullin. “So [ESL classes] help them not only with a job, but getting their citizenship.”
Students can register for ESL courses during the first week of June and classes begin the following week.
Two different language levels will be offered this summer term and classes are offered at zero cost.
