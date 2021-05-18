Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ governor says public schools must end mask requirements starting in June and is ordering Texas’ cities and counties to drop nearly all face covering mandates by the end of the week.

Tuesday’s announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott does not affect private businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks. But the change is the biggest rollbacks of Texas’ pandemic safeguards since Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March.

Public hospitals, jails and state-supported living centers will still be allowed to require masks.

The move comes as Texas’ coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to plunge and vaccines are being made available to children as young as 12.

Some Texas school have already ended mask mandates. The Texas State Teachers Association criticized Abbott’s decision as premature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Police lights
Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff
File graphic of ambulance.
1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County
Suspect vehicle
Amarillo police searching for suspect after vehicle struck person and fled

Latest News

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House looks to OK Jan. 6 riot commission, Senate GOP dubious
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
WT to lift mask mandate per governor’s executive order
LIVE: Biden delivers commencement address at US Coast Guard Academy