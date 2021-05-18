Texas Game Wardens investigating after 3 antelope found shot in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Game Wardens are investigating after three antelope were found shot in Hutchinson County.
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office says a citizen noticed the dead antelope near Highway 207 on Monday, May 17.
The antelope were on the 6666′s just south of the headquarters on the west side of the highway.
The warden’s investigation revealed someone shot the animals off of the highway and left them a few days before they were found.
If you know any information about this, call Texas Game Warden Lance Lindley at (806) 683-5954.
A cash reward is available if an arrest is made.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.