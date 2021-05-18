Severe Chances down, but Still There

After intense storms Monday night, we’re looking at dwindling chances of extreme severe weather today, however thunderstorms are still possible in the forecast. Things may fire off a bit earlier, as we could see showers and thunderstorms popping up in the mid-morning hours. As of right now, the main threats will be some hail, and flash flooding, as many areas that have already seen a lot of rain will likely see more. Aside from the severe weather threat, we’ll see cooler temperatures, staying down in the upper-60s and low 70s, with south to southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph.