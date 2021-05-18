CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum now offers virtual tours.
The interactive tour features 360 degree imaging of the museum’s permanent exhibits.
Visitors can travel through the exhibits and interact with information spots and videos that give more details.
Visitors can check out 15 different locations throughout the museum from their computer of phone, including an in-depth look at the Theodore Roosevelt shotgun, PPHM’s Pioneer Town, art galleries and more.
“The Virtually Anywhere Tours are such an asset to PPHM and visitors of all ages because it provides another ay for PPHM to be accessible to our visitors, which is something we strive to do every day,” said Heather Friemel, Interim Executive Director, Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle. “Additionally, this provides visitors who may not be traveling or perhaps are preparing for their trip an opportunity to see the unique collections available.”
The tour was created through a partnership between Virtually Anywhere, the PPHM Marketing Department and West Texas A&M University IT.
To experience a virtual tour, click here.
