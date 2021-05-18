Palo Duro’s DeZhaun Gilbreath and Caprock’s Leslie Deleon awarded John McGuire Memorial Scholarship

The scholarship is in honor of John McGuire (1929-1984) who spent 26 years in Amarillo ISD athletics, including stints as head football and track coach at Tascosa High School, Caprock’s first head football coach, the AISD’s first cross country coach, assistant athletic director and athletic director from 1979 until his death in 1984. The eight nominees, one boy and one girl from each of the AISD schools, are judged on the following criteria: athletic achievement, academic accomplishment, financial need, citizenship and character, and determination to succeed as evidenced by such qualities as dedication, a positive approach, and a willingness to go beyond what is expected.