Palo Duro’s DeZhaun Gilbreath and Caprock’s Leslie Deleon awarded John McGuire Memorial Scholarship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual John McGuire Memorial Scholarship was awarded Monday afternoon by the Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis to two talented athletes from Amarillo ISD. There were eight total students nominated, four boys and four girls, between Amarillo High, Caprock, Palo Duro and Tascosa, and Palo Duro’s DeZhaun Gilbreath and Caprock’s Leslie Deleon received the scholarship.
Gilbreath finished his high school career with a 3.6 GPA and is planning to play college football. The two-year starting wide receiver led the Dons last season with 17 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown.
”It’s a blessing. Growing up there was a lot of things that went through my life. A lot of things that went through my life. A lot of things that I had seen that I wish I hadn’t seen, so just being able to go through something not only academically but athletically the John McGuire Scholarship means a lot to me.”
Deleon played volleyball and soccer at Caprock High. She plans on studying nursing at West Texas A&M where she earned a full-ride scholarship.
“It means a lot honestly. A while back me and my family talked about paying for college and how we were going to be able to do it and I told my mom I said mom you’re not going to have to worry about anything. Then getting this scholarship I know it’s going to be an awesome financial asset to my family.”
The scholarship is in honor of John McGuire (1929-1984) who spent 26 years in Amarillo ISD athletics, including stints as head football and track coach at Tascosa High School, Caprock’s first head football coach, the AISD’s first cross country coach, assistant athletic director and athletic director from 1979 until his death in 1984. The eight nominees, one boy and one girl from each of the AISD schools, are judged on the following criteria: athletic achievement, academic accomplishment, financial need, citizenship and character, and determination to succeed as evidenced by such qualities as dedication, a positive approach, and a willingness to go beyond what is expected.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.