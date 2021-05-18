Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after the body of a woman was found in a Deaf Smith County home.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a 911 call on May 14 stating that someone had killed his mother.
Deputies responded to the home where they found the body of a woman.
Officials say a family member of the woman was the last known to see her alive and was sought for questioning.
The Hereford Police Department assisted in the search, and police took the family member into custody for questioning.
Police arrested the family member for aggravated assault on a family member and felon in possession of a firearm.
Autopsy results later found evidence to rule the death as a homicide.
The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.
The case will then move to the Deaf Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
