A new bill is headed to Governor’s desk to ensure lost pets are scanned for chips

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas House Bill 604 has passed the senate and is now headed to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.
The proposal would require all shelter and rescue animals to be scanned for a microchip to ensure lost pets can be reunited with their owners.
Scanning chips is already the policy at the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.
“As a pet owner, you know, if my pet went missing, I would want my pet back,” said Hall Debra, facility manager at the Amarillo SPCA.
According to Debra, at the Amarillo SPCA more than 50 percent of the animals rescued have a chip and while most of the time scanning those can lead to a happy reunification, it is not always the case.
“We have one that was found last week and we scan them, they had a chip, we called the people and the previous owner had given him away to another person,” said Debra. “We contacted that person they had given the dog several times, and there was no answer so, we’re assuming he didn’t want the dog and we’re going to put him up for adoption.”
A similar scenario has also been seen at Gracie’s Project.
“We find them, call their chips number and they go, ‘Oh I gave that animal away or I no longer can take care of it,’” said Stacia Marriett, board member at Gracie’s Project. “We do see that happening more frequently during the pandemic, probably because of economic reasons, people can’t take care of their animals any longer.”
However, this is not the norm.
“We had a German Shepherd that was missing for about four, five years,” said Debra. “We scanned him and he was actually from St. Louis. The people were contacted and they say the dog had been stolen and the dog was eventually reunited back with his people.”
Both, the Amarillo SPCA and Gracie’s Project say they’re in favor of the mandate and hope it inspires more people to microchip their animals.
“Finding a chip here on an animal, is not as successful here as we would like it to be,” said Marriett. “There’s still a lot of strays that don’t have a chip and that’s where the rescues get full and the shelter gets full.”
If you’re considering microchipping your pet don’t assume that the shelter or rescued has already done it and make sure it is also registered under your name.
