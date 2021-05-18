Enid police looking for two suspects involved in an ATM burglary

ENID, Texas (KFDA) - The Enid Police Department are looking for two suspects involved in an ATM machine burglary, early Sunday.
At around 3:07 a.m., EPD officers responded to the Stride Bank due to a ATM alarm.
Upon arrival, officers found the front door to the ATM was missing and laying in the parking lot.
The suspects hooked a chain to the door and drove off in their pickup, pulling the interior door off.
In the video, the suspects are seen loading the money from the ATM into the pickup and fleeing the area.
The pickup was recovered about a quartermile away from the ATM and left running in the middle of the road.
The pickup was reported stolen once the owner was contacted.
The pickup was stolen about a block from where it was abandoned.
The ATM was a drive up style and an undisclosed amount of money taken.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information call The Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.
