Dumas officer honored for surviving deadly encounter

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - A Dumas police officer was honored today for surviving a deadly encounter that happened in 2020.
Dumas Police Chief Ray Resendez presented officer Barba with the Combat Cross today.
In 2020, officer Barba was stabbed in the head, neck and arm while trying to arrest a person.
He was honored for overcoming the attack physically and emotionally.
During the presentation, Chief Resendez stated officer Barba’s “Story is amazing and humbling.”
