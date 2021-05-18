Doppler Dave Updates This Relentless Storm Pattern

Thunderstorms have now visited our area for five cosecutive days with the latest round tracking through this afternoon and more expected during the evening. The intensity level is down quite a bit compared to yesterday with the main threats being small hail and perhaps some localized flooding due to saturated ground from recent rains. Storms will be scattered again tomorrow with the eastern counties becoming more active. By Thursday, storms should come to an end for perhaps a couple of days before rain chances imcrease again this weekend.