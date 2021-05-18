Clovis Mayor Mike Morris to give 2021 State of the City Address

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Mayor Mike Morris will give the 2021 State of the City Address on Wednesday, May 19.
The event will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library located at 701 North Main Street.
The purpose of the address is to inform the public about the accomplishments and activities of the City of Clovis in 2020.
The public is invited, but capacity is limited.
The event will also be livestreamed on the City of Clovis Facebook page.
