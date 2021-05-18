Amarillo Symphony receives grant from National Endowment for the Arts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The symphony said the grant will support their ‘Class Act’ program, a program to send string quartets of musicians into area classrooms to perform and answer questions from students of all ages.
“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as the Amarillo Symphony reengage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”
Symphony musicians from the Class Act program have visited schools in Amarillo and Canyon.
The program began visiting rural communities in the Panhandle in March 2020, just before the pandemic caused them to pause the program.
