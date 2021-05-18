Amarillo police searching for suspect after vehicle struck person and fled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are searching for a man they said ran over a person with their vehicle and fled the scene.
APD officers were dispatched on a vehicle versus pedestrian incident near SW 10th Avenue and S. Adams Street on Friday, April 4.
Upon arrival, police found a person with a leg injury from a vehicle running over them.
The suspect vehicle was described as a black Lincoln Navigator with a faded hood and aftermarket wheels.
Officials said the driver was described as a heavyset Hispanic man and the passenger was described as a lean-build Hispanic man with large glasses.
Those with information on this crime or the identity of the suspects are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
