Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff
By Tamlyn Cochran | May 18, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 3:51 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department have arrested a suspect for an assault charge after a brief standoff today.

At around 2:42 p.m., officials were called to a home near Currie Lane on a possible assault.

Officers were told that the suspect entered the home and assaulted a person.

The caller told officers that the suspect was armed with a gun and had fired shots inside of the home.

No injuries were reported and the owner was able to get out of the home.

After a short standoff the suspect exited the home and was arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing.

