Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department have arrested a suspect for an assault charge after a brief standoff today.
At around 2:42 p.m., officials were called to a home near Currie Lane on a possible assault.
Officers were told that the suspect entered the home and assaulted a person.
The caller told officers that the suspect was armed with a gun and had fired shots inside of the home.
No injuries were reported and the owner was able to get out of the home.
After a short standoff the suspect exited the home and was arrested.
The investigation is still ongoing.
