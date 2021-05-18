Amarillo College named among top 5 community colleges in nation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College today became one of the top five community colleges in the country.
According to Amarillo College, every two years the Aspen Institute evaluates colleges across the country based on performance in six areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, equity in access and success for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, and leadership and institutional culture.
For Amarillo College, it has been a long road here.
Several years ago, students at AC were dropping out, not because of failing grades, but because they had more pressing issues than passing a class. Many couldn’t afford housing or childcare.
That is when the college decided to take a different approach to their system and today that paid off.
“Today is especially sweet because we have struggled through so much to get here. You know ten years ago our our data showed that we were one of the least successful colleges in the country and I am so proud of our colleagues because they doubled down on loving our students to success,” said Amarillo College President, Russell Lowery-Hart.
In the last five years, AC’s graduation rate has increased from 27 to 45 percent, they have created a low cost day care center, provided mental health counseling, and regularly check in with students believed to be facing the greatest challenges.
All things the aspen institute noted during their interviews and year long evaluation process.
“Really it is a collective award, it wasn’t done by one person or just a few people. This is something I think our whole community could be proud of,” said Johnny Mize, chairman of Board of Regents at Amarillo College.
Many are proud, despite some rain, the school says about 500 people showed up to celebrate the accomplishment.
This is the first year ac has been eligible to enter the contest. But, being top five is not the only reason to be proud, the community college was also awarded the rising star honor for rapidly improving student outcomes. The award also came with a $100 thousand prize.
“Being named a rising star in the top five in the country is particularly poignant because it means that our path isn’t finished that we still have work to do,” said Lowery-Hart.
He adds the next steps are making sure every student leaves AC with coding skills and with work based learning experience.
