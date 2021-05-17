Updated CDC guidelines: It’s okay to get COVID-19 vaccine along with other vaccinations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s now okay to get the COVID-19 vaccine along with other vaccinations, according to the CDC.
The new guideline comes just days after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for teens ages 12 to 15.
With children’s immunization dropping dramatically during the peak of the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics not only recommends covid vaccination for all adolescents authorized for use for their age, but also supports coadministration of routine vaccines with the COVID-19 shot.
“Summer is coming and kids are going to be all together outside, we need to get everybody ready to go back to school,” said, Maria Contreras, M.D. assistant professor of pediatrics, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Up until recently, the recommendation was to not do any other vaccines two week before or after the COVID-19 vaccine, but now, sufficient data has been collected regarding the safety of the shot, and the CDC says health workers can decide to give other vaccines, such as, HPV and measles without waiting.
“The risk of not giving them is much higher than any risk of giving them together,” said Dr. Mariada George, M.D FAAP.
Since the pandemic began more than one point five million adolescents ages 12 to 17 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 13,000 have been hospitalized.
“While it doesn’t kill as many children as it kills adult, it still does kill children,” said George.
Because of the drop in childhood immunization, experts are predicting a possible rise in vaccine-preventable diseases.
“We didn’t have much strep, didn’t have much flu, didn’t have much RSV this year so, the kind of background immunity boost you get from having those and being around those, they didn’t get this year,” said George. “So we’re kind of expecting that there may be a bad year coming up but it may not be.”
Both doctors believe in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine even when trials were accelerated.
“The FDA and the researchers that have been working very hard in getting this vaccine going have been very open with us, with the American Academy of Pediatrics, and we have been able to review the data ourselves,” said Contreras. “Not because federal government says to do the vaccine, we’re going to agree to do the vaccine if we don’t think is safe.”
The question now remains, if the vaccine will become part of regular childhood immunization.
The Amarillo Civic Center has the Pfizer vaccine available for teens ages 12 to 15.
If your child has any base/underlying conditions, consult your pediatrician.
