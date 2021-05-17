Tracking More Severe Weather

After several days of tracking severe weather, it appears that trend is continuing into a new week. For Monday, while we will most likely not see as widespread of a threat, today likely marks our highest risk of more significant severe weather. If everything comes together this afternoon going into this evening, threats of large hail, flash flooding and an isolated tornado or two will arrive in the central to southern half of the area. But at the same time, this is a system, where if the ingredients fall through, we’ll just see weaker showers and storms. Temperature wise, we’ll see highs in the 70s for our highs and lows in the 50s, with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.