1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Sheriff’s deputies is investigating a crash that resulted in one death and two injured.
On Sunday, May 16, at approximately 11:18 p.m., the Curry County officials responded to a crash on Curry Road 14.
17-year-old Rustin Craig Baldwin from Muleshoe with two more passengers was traveling east on Curry Road 14 when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a pipe fence.
Baldwin died on the scene.
Both the passengers were transported to a hospital with critical injuries and was later released.
The investigation is still ongoing.
