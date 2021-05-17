1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County

1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County
File graphic of ambulance. (Source: Gray News, file)
By Tamlyn Cochran | May 17, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 7:14 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Sheriff’s deputies is investigating a crash that resulted in one death and two injured.

On Sunday, May 16, at approximately 11:18 p.m., the Curry County officials responded to a crash on Curry Road 14.

17-year-old Rustin Craig Baldwin from Muleshoe with two more passengers was traveling east on Curry Road 14 when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a pipe fence.

Baldwin died on the scene.

Both the passengers were transported to a hospital with critical injuries and was later released.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Curry County Sheriff's Deputies Respond to Fatal Accident

Posted by Curry County, NM on Monday, May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.