Skunk found in Sherman County tests positive for rabies

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A skunk in Sherman County has tested positive for rabies.
According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, a family found a dead skunk in their backyard last week.
Looking at the RING video, it showed the skunk wobbling on the front lawn around 2:30 a.m.
Animal control retrieved the animal and submitted it for testing. The animal did test positive for rabies.
This is the first rabies encounter this year in the Sherman County area.
Residents are advised not to neglect vaccinations for pets or other animals in their care.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.