Memphis High School students move to virtual learning after electrical fire

memphis isd (Source: telemundo)
By Kaitlin Johnson | May 17, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 1:08 PM

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - An electrical fire in the band hall at Memphis High School prompted the district to move the staff and students to virtual learning until the area is cleaned up.

Memphis ISD said a firefighter found a possible source of asbestos exposed by the damage from the fire in the band classroom. An inspection of the area is pending, and students can return to the building when it is cleared by the inspector.

MISD Superintendent William Alexander released a statement, saying a cleaning and restoration company is assessing the damage.

An environmental service company will be inspecting for the possible source of asbestos and will conduct air quality assessments.

