City of Canyon reporting erosion on Hunsley Road due to rain

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After significant rain impacted the area on Sunday, the City of Canyon’s Public Works and Street departments are reporting erosion in the city.
The city said there are areas of concern on Hunsley Road.
“The erosion at Hunsley Road came from the high volume of rain last night, and leads to unstable conditions,” said Chris Enriquez, Canyon’s Public Works Assistant Director. “We are aware of the need for erosion mitigation, and that is currently a project that is starting to form.”
The City of Canyon is working with Brandt Engineering to mitigate the erosion.
“Hunsley carries a large amount of water, including a portion of the drainage from Madison and Hunsley Parks,” said Enriquez. “As we develop to the north, the flow to that area has increased. The safety of Canyon’s citizens is the top priority.”
Officials asked citizens not to stand near or climb into sink holes or eroded portions of streets.
