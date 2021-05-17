Amarillo police comment on case, continue search for homicide suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police continue searching for three men wanted in a homicide investigation that started as a car crash last Friday night.
Close to midnight, police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Polk Street where a car had crashed into a building.
Police then found the driver, 18-year-old Abdul Mohamed, had suffered a gunshot wound.
The driver was transported to the hospital were he died from injuries.
But, the complaint documents state that the victim was able to tell police about the incident and identify the five suspects who threatened him with a firearm.
It is still unclear whether he was shot while driving or if he was shot and then tried to drive away.
“As of right now these were charges with aggravated assault that they could get to get people into custody,” said Jeb Hilton, public information officer at the Amarillo Police Department.
With those charges, on Saturday police obtained warrants for their arrest and along with the Amarillo SWAT team arrested 19-year-old Nsengiyumva Anderson.
On Sunday morning, 17-year-old, Camelo Ryheem Harris, turned himself in to the Potter County Detention Center.
Their bonds are both set at $500 thousand and they must not posses any firearms and must have a GPS monitor as a condition of probation.
Now, police are looking for 19-year -ld, Alau Akot Maduak, who is six feet tall and weighs 155 pounds, Kuol Wek Deng Akol who is also 19 years, five feet seven and weighs 220 pounds, and Makuc David Makuc who is also 19 years old, six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Maduak and Makuk were both found to have a criminal history.
Alau Maduak is on a four year probation that started in 2019 for evading arrest. While, Makuc David Makuc, is on a three year probation that started in 2020 for evading arrest and has also been charged with five misdemeanors.
“It is going to end up being a murder charge for somebody. Once they figure out who was doing the shooting that led to this guy dying,” said Hilton “So, it is definitely not the last of the charges we are going to see but it could vary anywhere from manslaughter to murder. It just depends on what we are looking at whenever we finish the investigation.”
He adds their age range is notable.
“It seems like this year we have had a lot more younger people involved with these homicides. It is not always the case but it seems definitely with the gun violence we have seen a lot younger kids involved,” said Hilton.
If you have any information, police ask you call them at their homicide unit at (806) 378-9468 or at Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
