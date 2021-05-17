Amarillo police arrest 2 suspects, searching for 3 more in homicide investigation

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Police obtained five warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to a homicide investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle Friday.
Police arrested 19-year-old Nsengiyumva Anderson and 17-year-old Camelo Ryheem Harris. Both were booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
Officials said 19-year-old Alau Akot Maduak, 19-year-old Kuol Wek Deng Akol and 19-year-old Makuc David Makuc are still wanted for their warrants.
Maduak is described as six-feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. Deng Akol is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Makuc is six-feet-tall and weighs 150 pounds.
The APD Homicide Unit continues to investigate the death of 18-year-old Abdul Mohamed.
Police said Mohamed was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body inside a vehicle involved in a major traffic accident on Amarillo Boulevard and Polk Street on Friday.
He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Those with information on the location of the three men wanted on aggravated assualt charges are asked to call the Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468.
