WT baseball resume after lightning delay, tops St. Edwards in game one

CANYON, Texas - WT Buffs baseball taking on St. Edwards Hilltoppers in the LSC Championship tournament.
In game one...
Sixth inning its 3 to 1, hilltoppers leading. Mathiew Gauthier hits to left field, it is gone! A solo homerun. Score is 2 to 3, the Buffs only down by one.
Same inning...Kyle Moos up on the plate, hits to right field for an RBI, sending will Fuenning home from second base. Game is tied.
Next up, Izaiah Madrid hits to left field, an RBI for him as well and the Buffs take the lead. They will top the Hilltoppers 16 to 3.
WT played game three right after, and falls to St. Edwards, splitting the series 21 to 2.
Game 3 scheduled for Sunday, May 16th 1 p.m. at Wilder Park.
