Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
Watch for various lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon for metal beam guard fence and cable barrier work.
Watch for left lane closures in both directions of US 60 from FM 2590 to FM 1062 while crews work on adding turn lanes at the crossovers.
Monday, May 17, the right lane of US 87 northbound will be closed at Amarillo Creek while crews complete roadway repairs
Tuesday May 18, the left lane of US 87 northbound will be closed at Amarillo Creek while crews complete roadway repairs
Thursday, May 20, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions of Georgia Street at I-40 while crews work to pour the bridge deck. Find alternate routes.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
