Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.

The left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Pullman Road to Nelson Street for patching repairs Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 26 – 28.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27 and 28, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed during the day at Willow Creek to the St. Francis bridge for mill and fill work. The US 87 entrance ramp from Willow Creek and the exit ramp from St. Francis also will be closed.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane (right) at Whitaker Road from 9 a.m. to Noon for patching repairs.

I-40 Preventive Maintenance Project Monday through Friday, Sept. 26 – 30.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound at Avondale Street and the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Bell Street for drainage work.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road at Grand Street and the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Grand Street, as needed.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Grand Street, as needed, for concrete placement.

The I-40 eastbound shoulder will be closed at Nelson Street for guardrail grading.

Claude:

The right lane of US 287 southbound in Claude is closed from High Street to just south of the SH 207 intersection for widening work. This is Phase l, Step l of three phases as work continues to convert this into a signalized intersection. This closure will be in place through Nov. 1.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

