Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.

I-40 Eastbound from Grand St. to Whitaker: The left and center lanes will be CLOSED daily.

Tuesday (20th) through Thursday (22nd) for patching repairs to the center lane. Lane closures start at 9am and reopen by Noon the same day.

I-40 Westbound from Pulman to Grand St: The right lane will be CLOSED during the daylight for patching starting Monday (19th) and possibly Tuesday (20th) if needed.

I-27 Southbound at Western St: The right and Center lanes will be CLOSED during daylight hours Monday (19th) for patching around the Hillside Overpass.

Coulter St. Southbound underneath the I-40 Bridge: The right lane will be CLOSED Monday (19th).

Coulter St. Southbound underneath the I-40 Bridge: The left lane will be CLOSED Tuesday (20th).

Coulter St. Northbound underneath the I-40 Bridge: The right lane will be CLOSED Wednesday (21st).

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

