Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Grand Street to Pullman Road for patching repairs.

The following closures are scheduled for metal beam guardrail fence work:

The I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Georgia Street on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12 and 13 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

