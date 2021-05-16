Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work.

Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM 1541 (S. Washington Street) from the Claude Highway to State Loop (SL) 335. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and drivers should expect delays throughout the week.

Watch for mowers and weed eaters along I-27 and I-40 in the Amarillo city limits. Also note that the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Hope Road to Arnot Road, for mowing the short side of the cable barrier.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Grand Street to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.

The following lane closures are scheduled to facilitate work on the metal beam guardrail fence:

Monday, Aug. 29: The right lane of I-40 eastbound at US 287 beginning at 7 a.m. followed by the right lane of I-40 eastbound under Airport Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: The right lane of I-40 westbound at US 287 beginning at 7 a.m. followed by the right lane of I-40 westbound at Airport Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31: The right lane of I-40 westbound at the US 287 exit ramp from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1: The right lane of I-40 westbound at US 287 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2: The left lane of I-40 westbound from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal hit-and-run at I-40 and Georgia
A man who was found dead on the BNSF railroad tracks Wednesday morning has been identified.
Clovis Police: Man found dead on BNSF railroad tracks identified
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High School Football livestreams for August 26
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

Latest News

Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal hit-and-run at I-40 and Georgia
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 8/27
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 8/27
The Huffy Corporation has issued a recall on "Blue's Clues" ride-on toys due to fall and injury...
Recall issued for ‘Blue’s Clues’ riding toy after children suffer facial injuries
Hit And Miss
Hit And Miss