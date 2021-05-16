Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation.

On Monday, Aug. 22, north- and southbound traffic on Coulter Street at State Loop (SL) 335 will be moved to the west side of the intersection. Traffic on the SL 335 eastbound frontage road will be moved to the outside lane and there will be no change to traffic on the westbound frontage road. This pattern will be in place for up to two weeks while our contractor completes the new base in this intersection.

Crews will be upgrading the metal beam guardrail fences along between I-40 and the frontage roads at Airport Boulevard. Drive with caution along the frontage roads as crews will be in place on the I-40 eastbound frontage road on Monday, Aug. 22 and on the I-40 westbound frontage road on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 25 and 26.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Man sentenced to prison
‘He will not be missed’: Man sentenced to 21 year in prison for first degree felony offense
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman killed standing near her mailbox after truck makes U-turn on her driveway
Potter County Officials looking for man wanted for multiple charges
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia on...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 8/20
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 8/20
'Homes For Our Troops' supports local Veteran with new home
'Homes For Our Troops' supports local Veteran with new home