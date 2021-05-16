Who's Hiring?
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closure

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a new lane closure this week.

On Monday, Aug. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just before Bell Street while crews clean under the underpasses and do slope work at Avondale Street.

There will also be a temporary ramp closure at the I-40 entrance ramp from Bell Street while crews work on the slope at Avondale Street.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

