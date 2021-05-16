Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Crews will be making the following patching repairs:

Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) westbound will be closed just west of US 87/287.

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, the State Loop (SL) 335 entrance ramp at Western Street will have various lane closures, but the ramp will remain open.

Thursday, July 28, the right lane of SL 335 westbound will be closed near Morning Drive.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

