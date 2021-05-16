Who's Hiring?
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Watch for various lane closures on SH 136 for hot mix operations beginning Monday, July 18, and continuing through the rest of the week.

Amarillo area lanes closures
Amarillo area lanes closures(TxDOT)

Expect the following lane closures to accommodate rip-rap under the overpass:

Monday through Wednesday, July 18 – 20, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Crocket Street.

On Monday, July 18, the right lane of I-40 at Airport Boulevard.

Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22, the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Washington Street.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

