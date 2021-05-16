Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

The right lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at the Grand Street overpass on Monday, July 11 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while our contractor places portable concrete traffic barriers.

Watch for sealcoat operations in the following areas:

Various lane closures at the I-27 southbound frontage road at Bell Street and under I-27 on Bell in both directions.

Various lane closures on the I-40 eastbound frontage road from Arthur to Nelson streets.

FM 1912 is closed at US 287 while BNSF Railroad replaces a crossing.

Painting of bridges along I-40 originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, is rescheduled to begin tonight. The new schedule is:

Beginning Friday, July 8, both southbound lanes of Wolflin Avenue will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately two nights.

Southbound Julian Boulevard and northbound Paramount Boulevard will be reduced to one lane on Sunday and Monday, July 10 and 11, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Both northbound lanes of Wolflin Boulevard will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.