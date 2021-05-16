Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Crews will be seal coating the I-27 northbound frontage roads from Rockwell Road to Hollywood Road. The Sundown Lane crossover will be closed temporarily while the bridge is sealed, as well as the intersection of Bell Street at I-27. Expect delays.

Beginning Wednesday, July 6, both southbound lanes of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately four nights for bridge painting.

On Thursday, July 7, the right lane of State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound will be closed at US 87 for patching repair.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.