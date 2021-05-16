Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Monday, June 27, the I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp at the downtown interchange will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. while the contractor pours a new mow strip underneath the guardrail.

Crews will perform seal coat operations on the I-27 frontage roads, southbound from McCormick Road to Rockwell Road, and northbound from McCormick Road to Hollywood Road. Some exits may close temporarily for sealing. Expect delays.

Crews will perform mill and fill operations on US 87 southbound from FM 1719 to State Loop (SL) 335.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

