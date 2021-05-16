Who's Hiring?
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Monday, June 27, the I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp at the downtown interchange will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. while our contractor pours a new mow strip underneath the guardrail.

Crews will perform seal coat operations on the I-27 frontage roads, southbound from McCormick Road to Rockwell Road, and northbound from McCormick Road to Hollywood Road. Some exits may close temporarily for sealing. Expect delays.

Crews will perform mill and fill operations on US 87 southbound from FM 1719 to State Loop (SL) 335.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

