Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On I-40 eastbound, the right shoulder and the I-40 entrance ramp from Bell Street will be closed while crews clean drains and perform slope repair work at Avondale Street.

Watch for various lane closures on the I-27 frontage roads in both directions from McCormick Road to Rockwell Road for seal coat operations.

Beginning Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24, the I-40 eastbound to westbound Texas turnaround at Coulter Street will be closed for bridge deck repair.

On Tuesday, June 21, the right lane of north State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed at Western Street for concrete repair.

On Wednesday, June 22, the right lane of SL 335 eastbound will be closed at River Road for patching repairs.

On Thursday, June 23, watch for multiple lane closures on US 87 southbound from the Canadian River bridge to St. Francis Avenue for mill and fill repairs.

HEREFORD:

Starting Monday, June 20, the intersection at US 60 and FM 2943 will be closed for road widening at the railroad crossing. This work will take two weeks to complete. Drivers will need to follow the marked detour, sending traffic to the US 60 and FM 1259 (Main Street) intersection

Continue to expect various lane closures at SL 335 and Coulter Street.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.