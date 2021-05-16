Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Tuesday, June 14, the right and center lanes of US 87 northbound will be closed at NE 24th Avenue for pavement repairs.

Watch for mobile herbicide operations within the city limits along I-27 and I-40.

SL 335/Hollywood Road from I-27 to Coulter Street:

From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed at the Motel 6 driveway while our contractor constructs the driveway.

Continue to expect various lane closures at SL 335 and Coulter Street.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
8-year old child shot in possible road rage incident
8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
2 hospitalized after shooting at apartments on Canyon Drive overnight
Wade Pierce
Amarillo authorities asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 6/11
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 6/11
President Joe Biden is visiting New Mexico to talk about his administration’s efforts to tackle...
Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight
8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident
8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident
Braydens's Gift hosts 2nd Annual Clay Shoot for Autism Awareness
Braydens's Gift hosts 2nd Annual Clay Shoot for Autism Awareness