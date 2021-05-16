Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Tuesday, June 14, the right and center lanes of US 87 northbound will be closed at NE 24th Avenue for pavement repairs.

Watch for mobile herbicide operations within the city limits along I-27 and I-40.

SL 335/Hollywood Road from I-27 to Coulter Street:

From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed at the Motel 6 driveway while our contractor constructs the driveway.

Continue to expect various lane closures at SL 335 and Coulter Street.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.