Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Expect overnight closures on I-27 from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for pavement coring operations:

Crews will work on I-27 northbound from 8 p.m. to Midnight on Monday, June 6. Traffic will be routed to the I-27 northbound frontage road.

I-27 southbound will be closed from 11 p.m. on Monday, June 6 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 7. Traffic will be routed to the I-27 southbound frontage road between McCormick Road and Rockwell Road.

On Tuesday, June 7, I-27 northbound will be reduced to one lane from McCormick Road to SL335 (Hollywood Road) from 8 p.m. to Midnight.

I-27 southbound will be reduced to one lane from 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.

On Tuesday, June 7, the I-27 entrance ramp from 34th Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic will detour using the northbound frontage road and northbound entrance ramp at 26th Avenue. This will allow our contractor to safely bore under the interstate for an illumination pole.

On Tuesday, June 7, the left and center lanes of Fillmore Street will be closed going into downtown for concrete pavement repair.

On Wednesday, June 8, the southbound lane of FM 1912 will be closed at I-40 for patching repairs.

I-40 Sign Installations:

On Monday, June 6, the right lane and shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed near Dowell Road for approximately five hours.

On Tuesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., traffic on I-40 eastbound will be moved to the frontage road at Arnot Road while crews work on the foundation for a large sign. Once through the intersection, traffic will reenter the interstate just east of Arnot Road. Flaggers may be present.

On Wednesday, June 8, the left lane and shoulder of the I-40 westbound frontage road from just west of the Soncy Street exit to just west of Soncy Road. It will be closed for approximately eight hours.

On Thursday, June 9, the Helium Road exit from I-40 westbound and the shoulder will be closed for approximately five hours.

SL 335/Hollywood Road from I-27 to Coulter Street:

Beginning Wednesday, June 8 and continuing for approximately four weeks, the I-27 southbound frontage road will be closed from the Bell Street entrance ramp to SL 335 (Hollywood Road). Traffic will be moved to the inside lane while our contractor constructs the outside frontage road lane. Thunder Drive will close completely.

Beginning Wednesday, June 8, and continuing for approximately four weeks, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed from SL 335 to just north of Ventra Drive. Traffic will be moved to the inside lane while our contractor constructs the outside frontage road lane.

From Thursday, June 9 through Monday, June 13, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed at Ventura Drive along with the Love’s Truck Stop driveway from the frontage road while our contractor constructs the intersection and driveway.

From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed at the Motel 6 driveway while our contractor constructs the driveway.

Continue to expect various lane changes at SL 335 and Coulter Street.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

