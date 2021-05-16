Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Watch for mobile herbicide operations throughout the week on I-27 and I-40.

On Wednesday, June 1, the I-27 entrance ramp from 34th Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic will detour using the northbound frontage road and northbound entrance ramp at 26th Avenue. This will allow our contractor to safely bore under the interstate for an illumination pole.

I-40 westbound will be closed at Helium Road from 9 a.m. to Noon Wednesday, June 1. This will allow our contractor to remove debris from the roadway. Drivers will take the Helium Road exit to the frontage road and reenter I-40 westbound at the entrance ramp from Helium Road.

On Wednesday, the left and center lanes of I-27 northbound/Fillmore Street going into downtown will be closed at 15th Avenue for concrete repair.

Beginning this week, there will be multiple lane and shoulder closures at the following locations to allow for boring and survey operations on US 87 at Central Avenue:

Wednesday, June 1: the right lane of US 87 northbound

Thursday, June 2: the right lane of US 87 southbound

Friday, June 3: the right lane of US 87 northbound

Saturday, June 4: the right lane of US 87 southbound

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman:

On Tuesday, May 31, the left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from east of Pullman Road to the I-40 entrance ramp from Pullman Road for bridge deck repair. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. and lanes will reopen when the concrete reaches the required strength.

Northbound US 287 traffic will be detoured to the westbound frontage road then reenter I-40 from the I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Pullman Road.

On Wednesday, June 1, the right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Lakeside Drive for concrete paving repair. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. and lanes will reopen when the concrete reaches required strength.

The I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Airport Boulevard will be closed during the repair work, and reopen once concrete is placed.

On Thursday, June 2, the right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Whitaker Road for concrete pavement repairs. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. the lane will reopen when the concrete reaches the required strength.

The I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Lakeside Drive will be closed during the repair work, and reopen once concrete is placed.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

